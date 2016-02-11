LONDON Feb 11 Flyhalf Dan Biggar has recovered from the ankle problem that forced him off against Ireland at the weekend and will take his place in an unchanged Wales side for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

Biggar, one of the standout performers at last year's World Cup, was injured early in Sunday's 16-16 draw, Wales' opening match of the championship.

He played on with heavy strapping for several minutes but had to leave the field midway through the first half.

Centre Jonathan Davies will win his 50th cap against Scotland in Cardiff.

"It's great to be able to name an unchanged side with Dan coming through, fit and ready to play," coach Warren Gatland said in a news release on Thursday.

"It's a reward for some players who put in a great shift in Dublin."

Team: Liam Williams (Scarlets), George North (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Davies (Clermont), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Tom James (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Racing 92), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, captain), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons)

Replacements: Ken Owens (Scarlets), Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Bradley Davies (Wasps), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Priestland (Bath), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff). (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Justin Palmer)