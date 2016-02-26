CARDIFF Feb 26 New-look France suffered their first defeat under coach Guy Noves as they lost 19-10 to Wales who underlined their Six Nations credentials with a solid performance on Friday.

Les Bleus had a long spell of domination early in the second half but failed to make it count while the hosts proved highly efficient, prevailing with a George North try and four penalties and a conversion from Dan Biggar.

France replied through Jules Plisson's first-half penalty, a late try from captain Guilhem Guirado and substiture flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc's conversion.

Wales lead the table with two wins and a draw, ahead of England, who take on Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, and France who won their first two matches. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)