CARDIFF, March 19 Wales ran in nine tries in a devastating attacking display to demolish Italy 67-14 on Saturday and finish a disappointing Six Nations campaign on a high.

The Welsh, beaten by champions England last weekend, will finish second in the standings while Italy come bottom after losing all five matches.

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb barrelled over from close range to open the scoring for the hosts, celebrating his first start since sustaining a serious leg injury before last year's World Cup.

Italy scrumhalf Guglielmo Palazzani was sin-binned for falling offside and flyhalf Dan Biggar crossed for the second Welsh try before centre Jonathan Davies finished off a flowing move under the posts to stretch the lead to 27-0 at halftime.

Centre Jamie Roberts, winger George North and fullback Liam Williams touched down as Wales cut loose in the second half and replacement flanker Ross Moriarty added two late scores before Gareth Davies completed the rout.

Palazzani and centre Gonzalo Garcia grabbed Italy's consolation tries. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)