CARDIFF, Sept 5 Wales beat Italy 23-19 on Saturday but paid a high price as their final World Cup warm-up left scrumhalf Rhys Webb virtually out of the tournament and fullback Leigh Halfpenny facing a race against time.

Webb, the Pro12 player of the season, suffered an horrific-looking ankle injury midway through the first half and screamed in pain after being trapped in a ruck.

Halfpenny, probably the most consistent goalkicker in the game, suffered a knee injury in the latter stages and needed oxygen before being carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Wales had had to fight back from an early 8-0 deficit to win the game but it was a scrappy encounter that brought more problems than solutions as they prepare to face England and Australia in Pool A of the World Cup.

Italy made a flying start when Sergio Parisse intercepted an Alex Cuthbert pass and galloped 70 metres.

He was eventually hauled down but the ball was recycled and Leonardo Sarto dived over.

The conversion was missed by Tommaso Allan but the flyhalf nailed a penalty soon after to silence the home crowd.

George North crossed for Wales soon after but a penalty apiece left Italy 11-8 ahead at halftime.

Halfpenny levelled things up 10 minutes after the restart but Wales, so impressive in beating Ireland in Dublin last week, struggled to get any cohesion in their game.

There was a flurry of scoring around the hour mark. Halfpenny put Wales ahead for the first time, passing 500 points in test rugby, Carlo Canna levelled almost immediately with a drop goal but Halfpenny made it 20-14 with two more penalties.

However, the fullback, already wearing strapping on his thigh, then pulled up holding his knee and was carried off in a potentially devastating blow for Welsh World Cup hopes.

Dan Biggar added another penalty before Italy had the last word when Guglielmo Palazzani squeezed over in the corner.

But as the crowd streamed away into the Cardiff night it was the injuries rather than the stuttering win that was the main topic of conversation.