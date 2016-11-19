CARDIFF Nov 19 Replacement flyhalf Sam Davies's last-gasp drop goal gave Wales a 33-30 win over a feisty Japan side in a thrilling test at the Principality stadium on Saturday.

Wales were given a big fright when replacement back Amanaki Lotoahea raced down the right wing for a try which flyhalf Yu Tamura converted to put the 2019 World Cup hosts level with five minutes remaining.

The Welsh were indebted to 15 points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny as they were never allowed a breather by a Japan side who hit back every time the hosts looked like pulling away.

Flanker Dan Lydiate, centre Jamie Roberts and captain Sam Warburton went over for Wales while Japan's first two tries were scored by wingers Akihito Yamada and Kenki Fukuoka. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)