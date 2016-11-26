CARDIFF Nov 26 Justin Tipuric capped an outstanding individual performance with a late try to give Wales a 27-13 victory over South Africa on Saturday and condemn the Springboks to their worst ever year.

Wales scored two tries and Leigh Halfpenny added 15 points from a 100 percent kicking return to secure only the third Welsh win ever over South Africa.

Flanker Tipuric ran the perfect line to burst through the visitors defence for a 77th-minute try just as South Africa were mounting a late bid to get back into the game.

It was a third test success in a row for Wales, who were criticised after their narrow victory over Japan last week, while South Africa ended a dismal year with eight losses in 12 matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)