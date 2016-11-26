Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
CARDIFF Nov 26 Justin Tipuric capped an outstanding individual performance with a late try to give Wales a 27-13 victory over South Africa on Saturday and condemn the Springboks to their worst ever year.
Wales scored two tries and Leigh Halfpenny added 15 points from a 100 percent kicking return to secure only the third Welsh win ever over South Africa.
Flanker Tipuric ran the perfect line to burst through the visitors defence for a 77th-minute try just as South Africa were mounting a late bid to get back into the game.
It was a third test success in a row for Wales, who were criticised after their narrow victory over Japan last week, while South Africa ended a dismal year with eight losses in 12 matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.