LONDON, March 26 Former Wales tighthead prop Adam Jones is leaving Cardiff to join Harlequins at the end of the season, the English club said on Thursday.

The shaggy-haired 34-year-old, who has played 100 tests for Wales and the British & Irish Lions, retired from internationals in January after being omitted from the Welsh squad for this year's Six Nations.

"Not only is it apparent that Adam wants to keep going for some time to come, but the work he will do in supporting and pushing our young tight heads Kyle Sinckler, Will Collier and Matt Shields will benefit us for years to come," Quins director of rugby Conor O'Shea told the club's website.

"He is a world class prop and we cannot wait to get him involved. I am sure he will become an instant hit with our supporters."

Jones joined Cardiff last year after 10 seasons with the Ospreys and there was speculation he could be recalled to the Wales side for the final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday after injuries to first-choice props Samson Lee and Gethin Jenkins.

But it appears there is a stand-off between Jones and Wales coach Warren Gatland, with both placing the ball in each other's court.

"If Adam Jones wasn't retired from international rugby, then he may very well be in the squad now," Gatland said after Lee suffered a serious Achilles injury in the victory over Ireland.

"But, as far as we are concerned, he has retired, so until he makes a different decision on that then, for us, we haven't even discussed Adam Jones because he is not in contention."

Wales centre Jamie Roberts could follow Jones to Harlequins with British media reporting he is set to join from Racing Metro for next season.

The World Cup starts in September with Wales in a tough group alongside hosts England and twice winners Australia. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)