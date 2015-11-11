LONDON Nov 11 The Welsh Rugby Union's head of rugby Josh Lewsey has resigned and will leave in January, the WRU said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I want to thank Josh for the dedication, energy and vision he has brought to his role as Head of Rugby," WRU Group Chief Executive Martyn Phillips said.

"There is no doubt his principle achievement across the past two years has been to drive strategic change and put in place a club hub structure which is already proving successful in introducing a new core of young players into the game."

The 38-year-old, England's 2003 World Cup-winning full back, said he had decided to quit the role he took in 2013 because of personal matters that meant he could not be in Wales full-time.