HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
LONDON, Sept 26 Wales hooker Ken Owens will miss their four Autumn internationals after suffering a neck injury that requires surgery and will rule him out for up to 12 weeks, his club side Scarlets said on Friday.
The 27-year-old, who has 26 Wales caps, sustained the injury on Tuesday whilst training with the Welsh club side he captains.
"Following thorough investigations, the scans have confirmed the he's injured a disc in his neck," Scarlets head of performance Andrew Walker told their website (www.scarlets.co.uk).
"After a thorough process, involving consultations with three neck specialists, we have decided that surgery is the best course of action."
The Scarlets say Owens will undergo surgery next week and could be sidelined for three months whilst he recovers, meaning he will miss Wales's matches against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa in November.
Owens made his debut for Wales at the 2011 World Cup and started in both of Warren Gatland side's summer tests against South Africa, scoring a try in their 31-30 second test defeat. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.