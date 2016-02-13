CARDIFF Feb 13 Scotland, who were on the wrong end of a controversial penalty that cost them a World Cup semi-final spot, were again left to rue a refereeing decision in a narrow 27-23 Six Nations loss to Wales on Saturday.

The Scots were frustrated that an early try from Gareth Davies was awarded by referee George Clancy after the scrumhalf appeared to be in an offside position.

While it may not have been as heart-breaking as the last- minute penalty kicked by Australia in last year's World Cup quarter-final after Scotland were called offside, there was no doubt in captain Greig Laidlaw's mind that it was incorrect.

"I certainly thought he was offside and you could see that from our body language on the field. We were moving up and we thought we were going to pick up a penalty," Laidlaw told reporters.

"We are never going to get that back."

Former England centre Jeremy Guscott and Scotland scrumhalf Andy Nichol, in their role as pundits for the BBC, agreed the referee got it wrong.

"I thought, and I could well be wrong that he was offside. But that is part of the game, everybody makes mistakes," Scotland coach Vern Cotter said.

"We are obviously upset and disappointed not to win. I thought the boys put in a pretty good shift but there is no excuses for us. We are just going to keep working and keep our heads down."

It was an improved performance from the Scots after a stuttering 15-9 loss to England in their opening match.

They were the dominant team against Wales for 60 minutes, scoring two tries, and won the battle for possession and territory.

But missed tackles cost the Scots, with 15 to only eight from the hosts, as they conceded two tries in the last quarter of the match. They also lost three of their own lineouts and a scrum.

"In the first half when we held the ball we were causing them a lot of problems in and around the ruck, and creating quick ball," Laidlaw said.

"But we struggled to emulate that in the second half...We probably came up with a couple of errors and gave Wales field position. That coupled with being under pressure at the lineout."

Scotland face a trip to Italy on Feb. 27, the scene of their last win in this competition two years ago and their best chance of ending a nine-game losing streak in the competition. (Editing by Ed Osmond)