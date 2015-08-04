LONDON Aug 4 Wales coach Warren Gatland will hand debuts to Ross Moriarty, Eli Walker, Dominic Day and Tyler Morgan in an experimental side for the World Cup warm-up against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Gloucester flanker Moriarty is an under-20 World Cup winner with England but is available for Wales because he never played for England's senior side or second XV.

Gatland has also given 30-year-old lock Day, centre Morgan and wing Walker a chance to stake a claim for the World Cup, which kicks off next month.

Two more uncapped players are among the replacements with flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, who was born in New Zealand, and hooker Kristian Dacey expected to make run-on debuts.

Scott Williams will captain the side for the first time.

"Saturday is a real opportunity for these players to put their hand up," Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk) when naming the side on Tuesday.

"We have been really impressed over the last few weeks, we have put the players under a lot of pressure and they have responded really well.

"We have the right blend of youth and experience and it's all about grasping the chance at this level.

"It's going to be a huge occasion, Ireland coming to town, a packed Millennium Stadium and players with everything to play for."

Wales have been drawn in Pool A of the September-October World Cup along with hosts England, Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

Team:

15-Hallam Amos, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Tyler Morgan, 12-Scott Williams (captain), 11-Eli Walker, 10-James Hook, 9-Mike Phillips, 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Richard Hibbard, 3-Aaron Jarvis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Dominic Day, 6-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Dan Baker

Replacements: Rob Evans, Kristian Dacey, Scott Andrews, James King, Taulupe Faletau, Lloyd Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Matthew Morgan (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)