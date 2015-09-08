LONDON, Sept 8 Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, the home of Welsh rugby which is hosting eight Rugby World Cup games, is to be renamed the Principality Stadium from next year, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday.

The WRU announced a 10-year partnership with the Principality Building Society for naming rights to the national stadium, which opened in 1999.

"From 2001 the building society sponsored the WRU's main knock-out cup competition later progressing to become the 10-year title sponsor of the Premiership division in Wales. Today's announcement further strengthens its commitment to Welsh rugby at all levels and safeguards the long-term health of the nation's sport," the WRU said in a statement.

"In recognition of this support, the home of Welsh rugby, which has become an iconic symbol for Wales around the world, is to be renamed 'Principality Stadium' from January 2016."

Cardiff will stage six pool matches and two quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup which starts on Sept. 18 with England as the main tournament hosts.

The stadium will host soccer's Champions League final in 2017. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)