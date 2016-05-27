Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
May 27 Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team on Friday to face England in a rugby test match at Twickenham on Sunday:
1-Rob Evans, 2-Scott Baldwin, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Ross Moriarty, 7-Dan Lydiate (captain), 8-Taulupe Faletau, 9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Hallam Amos, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Scott Williams, 14-George North, 15-Liam Williams
Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Gethin Jenkins, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Josh Turnbull, 20-James King, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Gareth Anscombe
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.