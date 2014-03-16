March 15 Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton is expected to miss their June tour to South Africa after dislocating his shoulder in a record 51-3 win over Scotland in the Six Nations championship on Saturday.

Warburton was injured near the end of the game at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium in which Wales chalked up their biggest ever win in the tournament and the Scots suffered their record Six Nations loss.

"It looks like he's dislocated his shoulder and they had to put it back in after the game," Wales head coach Warren Gatland was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It looks like he'll be ruled out for the rest of the season and probably the (South Africa) tour as well."

Gatland added: "He's being scanned tomorrow (Sunday) and the likelihood is he'll probably need an operation on that."

Warburton's British & Irish Lions, Wales and Cardiff Blues team mate Leigh Halfpenny is already out of the South Africa tour with a shoulder injury that has ended his season.

The 25-year-old fullback has had surgery on the right shoulder he injured in the 29-18 loss to England last Sunday.

Wales are scheduled to play South Africa in Durban and Nelspruit on their summer tour. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)