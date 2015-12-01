Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Dec 1 Wales captain Sam Warbuton is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury playing for his club Cardiff Blues against the Ospreys, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Warbuton was hurt after being tackled by Justin Tipuric, his main rival for the Wales openside flanker position, during the game on Saturday.
The 27-year-old is expected to return to action two weeks before Wales play their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.