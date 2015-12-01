LONDON Dec 1 Wales captain Sam Warbuton is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury playing for his club Cardiff Blues against the Ospreys, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Warbuton was hurt after being tackled by Justin Tipuric, his main rival for the Wales openside flanker position, during the game on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to action two weeks before Wales play their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)