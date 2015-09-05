CARDIFF, Sept 5 Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb looks likely to be ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a serious-looking ankle injury in Saturday's warm-up match against Italy in Cardiff.

Webb, the Pro12 player of the season and the Welsh rugby writers' player of the year, was trapped under a ruck midway through the first half and screamed in pain as his ankle was wrenched backwards.

After being treated on the pitch he was taken to hospital for an X-ray and was replaced by Gareth Davies.

If Webb is ruled out it could open the door for a return for Mike Phillips, the British and Irish Lion who was culled from the squad last month. (Editing by Martyn Herman)