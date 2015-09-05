* Webb looks out of World Cup with ankle injury

Halfpenny carried off with knee problem

CARDIFF, Sept 5 Wales suffered a double injury blow as scrumhalf Rhys Webb looks likely to miss the Rugby World Cup with a suspected broken ankle and key fullback Leigh Halfpenny suffered a knee injury against Italy on Saturday.

Webb, the Pro12 player of the season and the Welsh rugby writers' player of the year, was trapped under a ruck midway through the first half and screamed in pain as his ankle was wrenched backwards.

After being treated on the pitch he was taken to hospital for an X-ray and was replaced by Gareth Davies.

If Webb is ruled out it could open the door for a return for Mike Phillips, the British and Irish Lion who was culled from the squad last month.

Halfpenny also received oxygen on the pitch after pulling up and going to the ground clutching his knee 15 minutes from time.

Earlier in the match he had kicked five penalties, passing 500 points in test rugby and his superb goalkicking has been a key part of Wales's success in recent years. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Martyn Herman)