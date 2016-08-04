Aug 4 Wasps have signed South Africa fullback Willie le Roux who will join the English club in December at the end of the Japanese season, they said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has won 37 caps for the Springboks, is playing for the Canon Eagles in Japan's Top League and will bid to help Wasps challenge for their first Premiership title since 2008.

"Willie's knowledge and international experience will be beneficial to our younger players coming through at the club and we look forward to welcoming him to Wasps next year," Wasps Director of Rugby Dai Young said.

"He's shown on a regular basis that he has the ability to be one of the best fullbacks in world rugby." (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)