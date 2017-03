May 19 Toulon flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, who led England to World Cup victory in 2003, will retire from rugby following Saturday's Heineken Cup final against Saracens, he announced on Monday.

"I would like to take this opportunity to formally announce my retirement from playing rugby," the 34-year-old, who has enjoyed a 17-year senior career, said in a statement on Toulon's website (www.rctoulon.com). (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)