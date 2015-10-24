Oct 24 Factbox on the Rugby World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham on Sunday.

Head to Head (all)

The teams have met in 24 test matches with Australia winning 18, Argentina five and one game drawn.

World Cup meetings

2003 pool match, Australia 24 Argentina 8, Sydney Olympic Stadium

1991 pool match, Australia 32 Argentina 19, Llanelli, Wales.

* Australia are bidding to reach their fourth World Cup final. The Wallabies won the tournament in 1991 and 1999 and were runners-up in 2003. Australia have lost twice in the semis, in 1987 and 2011.

* Argentina are attempting to reach the final for the first time. The only previous occasion they appeared in the semi-finals was in 2007, when they lost to South Africa and eventually finished third.

* Former Argentine hooker Mario Ledesma now works as Australia's forwards coach.

* Australia have won 10 of their past 11 test matches against Argentina. The last time the teams met, in July, Australia won 34-9. Last year, Argentina won 21-17.

* Australia have made three changes to the starting line-up that defeated Scotland in the quarter-finals. Israel Folau replaces Kurtley Beale at fullback, David Pocock comes in for Ben McCalman at number eight and James Slipper steps in at loose-head prop for Scott Sio.

* With a combined 876 caps, this is the most experienced Wallaby starting line-up to take to the pitch in a World Cup match.

* Australia winger Drew Mitchell has scored 14 career World Cup tries. Only Jonah Lomu and Bryan Habana have recorded more, having both touched down 15 times.

* Argentina have made one change to the starting line-up that defeated Ireland in the quarter-finals. Marcelo Bosch replaces Matías Moroni at outside-centre.

* The single change is Los Pumas' fewest between successive World Cup matches since 2007, when they named an unchanged starting line-up twice.

* Juan Imhoff's five tries at RWC 2015 is a Pumas record in a single World Cup campaign. His seven career tries are a team record in the competition. (Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond)