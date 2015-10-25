LONDON Oct 25 Adam Ashley-Cooper scored a hat-trick of tries as Australia waltzed into a record-equalling fourth Rugby World Cup final after beating Argentina 29-15 in the second semi-final at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Wallabies, world champions in 1991 and 1999 and runners-up in 2003, will play their great southern hemisphere rivals New Zealand, also in the final for the fourth time, back at Twickenham on Saturday.

Australia made a flying start when lock Rob Simmons scored an intercept try after just 70 seconds before winger Ashley-Cooper dived over in the right corner in the 10th minute and they never relinquished the lead.

Ashley-Cooper scored his second try just before the break as Australia went to the interval leading 19-9 and completed his hat-trick nine minutes from the end of a free-flowing match that was in stark contrast to Saturday's tense encounter between the All Blacks and South Africa, won 20-18 by New Zealand.

The Pumas, who will face the Springboks in the third-place medal playoff on Friday, got all their points through penalties kicked by flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who overtook Scotland's Greig Laidlaw as the tournament's leading points-scorer. (Reporting by Julian Linden, Editing by Ed Osmond)