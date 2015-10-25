Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 25 Australia beat Argentina 29-15 in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final at Twickenham on Sunday.
The Wallabies will play New Zealand in the final at Twickenham on Saturday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.