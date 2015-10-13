LONDON Oct 13 Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch will miss the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland after being handed a one-match ban, organisers said on Tuesday.

Bosch, 31, was cited for a dangerous tackle in the Pool C match against Namibia at Leicester City Stadium on Sunday.

He has 48 hours to appeal against his suspension.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)