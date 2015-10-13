Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 13 Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch will miss the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland after being handed a one-match ban, organisers said on Tuesday.
Bosch, 31, was cited for a dangerous tackle in the Pool C match against Namibia at Leicester City Stadium on Sunday.
He has 48 hours to appeal against his suspension.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.