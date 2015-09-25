GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 25 Santiago Cordero's career has changed dramatically in five months from a Pumas sevens future to Friday's man-of-the-match performance in Argentina's 54-9 World Cup win over Georgia.

The nippy winger scored two tries as the Pumas crushed Georgia with a scintillating second-half performance at Kingsholm, which Argentina's fans converted into a home venue with their loud and passionate support.

"Cordero, Cordero," shouted the fans after his second try following a breakaway down the right wing and jinking run from the halfway line that left defenders flat-footed.

"That made me very happy and proud, I can't believe it, it's crazy," the 21-year-old said.

"But a lot of the merit is my team mates who always support me, if I make a mistake they come and lift me up, saying it's nothing, don't worry."

Back in April, Cordero, two-try scorer when Argentina's second string Pampas XV beat Fiji Warriors to win a second successive Pacific Rugby Cup final in Australia, told Reuters that he was not sure what career decision to make.

"Then an unfortunate injury for another (wing) opened the door for me," he said at Kingsholm, referring to the ligament damage Manuel Montero suffered that ended his World Cup dream.

"That's true, I had no idea what to do, I never thought this would happen. To think that I wasn't going to go to the preparation and I was heading for Canada with the sevens (team)," he added.

Cordero, who made his test debut against England in November 2013, was drafted into the Pumas World Cup training period in Australia before to the Rugby Championship during which he turned out against New Zealand and Australia.

Coach Daniel Hourcade said he had no doubts about including the 1.77-metre Cordero, whose bravery belies his surname which means lamb, in his squad.

"When you look for a dynamic game you want speed for when chances come up and we have two very fast wings who finish well," he told reporters.

"That's fundamental given the serious loss of Montero and Corderito (little Cordero) showed all his capacity and finishing." (Editing by Ed Osmond)