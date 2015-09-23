UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
LONDON, Sept 23 Argentina lock Mariano Galarza was given a nine-week ban on Wednesday after being found guilty of eye gouging during his team's defeat against New Zealand in their opening Rugby World Cup game on Sunday.
The Independent Citing Commissioner Murray Whyte, of Ireland, found Galarza had been guilty of "contact with the eye or eye area" of All Black Brodie Retallick in the Wembley match.
"The Judicial Officer deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of 12 weeks," organisers said in a statement.
An additional week was added as a deterrent against such acts, though Galarza's suspension was reduced to nine weeks after taking into account mitigating factors including his excellent disciplinary record.
The suspension takes effect immediately and includes the player's remaining matches at the Rugby World Cup and thereafter converts to weeks with his English club, Gloucester.
Galarza will be free to resume playing on Nov. 26. (Editing by David Goodman)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.