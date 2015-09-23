LONDON, Sept 23 Argentina lock Mariano Galarza was given a nine-week ban on Wednesday after being found guilty of eye gouging during his team's defeat against New Zealand in their opening Rugby World Cup game on Sunday.

The Independent Citing Commissioner Murray Whyte, of Ireland, found Galarza had been guilty of "contact with the eye or eye area" of All Black Brodie Retallick in the Wembley match.

"The Judicial Officer deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of 12 weeks," organisers said in a statement.

An additional week was added as a deterrent against such acts, though Galarza's suspension was reduced to nine weeks after taking into account mitigating factors including his excellent disciplinary record.

The suspension takes effect immediately and includes the player's remaining matches at the Rugby World Cup and thereafter converts to weeks with his English club, Gloucester.

Galarza will be free to resume playing on Nov. 26. (Editing by David Goodman)