GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 25 Argentina ran in seven tries to subdue Georgia 54-9 in a sometimes ferocious contest at Kingsholm on Friday to put themselves in the driving seat for second spot in Rugby World Cup Pool C behind New Zealand.

A three-try blitz in seven minutes just after the break, with Georgia captain Mamuka Gorgodze in the sin bin, gave the Pumas some breathing space and secured the bonus point. Lock Tomas Lavanini had scored Argentina's first try in the ninth minute.

Wingers Santiago Cordero and Juan Imhoff both grabbed a brace and there were also scores for scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and replacement back Martin Landajo.

Pumas flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who had opened the scoring with the first drop goal of the tournament, supplied 15 points with the boot. Merab Kvirikashvili kicked three penalties in the first half for Georgia, who trailed only 14-9 at halftime. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by David Goodman)