By John Geddie

GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 25 Argentina's sparkling backs punished Georgia's indiscipline on Friday, running in three second-half tries in six minutes on their way to a comfortable 54-9 win in Rugby World Cup Pool C.

The Pumas led 14-9 after a close first half, but when Georgian talisman Mamuka Gorgodze was sent to the sin bin at the start of the second, Argentina's flying backs dismantled the Eastern Europeans.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez put points on the board early for the Pumas with the first drop goal of the tournament and it was not long before they converted their territorial advantage into a try.

Lock Tomas Lavanini touched down in the corner after clever handling splintered the Georgian defence to take the score to 8-0 after 10 minutes.

The Georgians' formidable scrum and hard running, which proved so effective in their 17-10 defeat of Tonga, kept the them in touch.

Fullback Merab Kvirikashvili capitalised on silly errors from Argentina with three penalties, but Sanchez kicked two of his own to keep Argentina ahead at the break.

When play resumed Argentina's backs, who had looked dangerous all game, started firing and got their second score when Tomas Cubelli nipped round from the base of a scrum.

It looked ominous for the Georgians with captain Gorgodze in the sin-bin and so it proved when Pumas wingers Juan Imhoff and Santiago Cordero raced through to grab two tries in quick succession and secure the bonus point at 35-9.

"We trust in our weapons," Cubelli said in a television interview. "It is a very tough tournament and every point counts so we are glad to have the bonus."

Sensing a big score, Argentina started attacking from everywhere and were rewarded when replacement scrumhalf Martin Landajo sniped through before Cordero grabbed his second to take the score to 49-9.

Not to be outmatched by his team mate, Imhoff grabbed another try to cap off a fine afternoon for the Pumas and give their legions of fans who had made the trek to the west of England plenty to cheer about. (Editing by Ed Osmond)