LONDON, Sept 28 Argentina's Juan Martin Hernandez has a torn hamstring and will miss the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in Leicester on Sunday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday.

The gifted back, a member of the team who finished third in the 2007 World Cup, suffered the injury to his right leg during the Pumas' 54-9 win over Georgia in Gloucester on Friday and was replaced at inside centre by Jeronimo de la Fuente.

Argentina are expected to rest Hernandez for their last pool match against Namibia in Leicester on Oct. 11 to give him a longer recovery time if they qualify for the quarter-finals.

Hernandez's kicking skills will be missed by the Pumas as well as his versatility. Mostly deployed at inside centre under coach Daniel Hourcade, he has also played for Argentina at flyhalf, notably when they reached the semi-finals in France in 2007, and fullback. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)