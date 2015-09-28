HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
LONDON, Sept 28 Argentina's Juan Martin Hernandez has a torn hamstring and will miss the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in Leicester on Sunday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday.
The gifted back, a member of the team who finished third in the 2007 World Cup, suffered the injury to his right leg during the Pumas' 54-9 win over Georgia in Gloucester on Friday and was replaced at inside centre by Jeronimo de la Fuente.
Argentina are expected to rest Hernandez for their last pool match against Namibia in Leicester on Oct. 11 to give him a longer recovery time if they qualify for the quarter-finals.
Hernandez's kicking skills will be missed by the Pumas as well as his versatility. Mostly deployed at inside centre under coach Daniel Hourcade, he has also played for Argentina at flyhalf, notably when they reached the semi-finals in France in 2007, and fullback. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.