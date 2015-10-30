LONDON Oct 30 Argentina's Daniel Hourcade, shortlisted for world coach of the year after the Pumas' fine Rugby World Cup, has said he does not see himself still in charge for the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Hourcade said he believes in cycles and that change is often essential to keep a team fresh, though he set no date for a change in command.

"I don't think (I will regret leaving the Pumas)... It's always good for new faces to appear so that you don't get the logical wear," Hourcade told the Argentine daily Clarin in an interview.

"I will still be lending a hand from wherever I might be."

Hourcade said, however, that he felt rejuvenated, that he had lived the dream of his life and the tournament, in which his side will play South Africa in Friday's third-place playoff, was the greatest experience of his life.

"The most important thing I take from this World Cup is that all the results we got were the consequence of our game and that's what most obsesses me," he said of an attacking revolution he has masterminded with the Pumas.

"I like to win as a consequence (of actions) and die with my boots on, doing our thing," added the coach, who said he was looking forward to a rest but not before his Pumas play the Barbarians at Twickenham on Nov. 21. (Reporting by Rex Gowar. Editing by Patrick Johnston)