LONDON, Sept 18 Argentina have announced a young team with seven Rugby World Cup debutants for their Pool C opener against holders New Zealand at Wembley on Sunday.

The seven, four forwards and three backs who helped Argentina avoid the Rugby Championship wooden spoon for the first time in August, are in a team with five changes from the side beaten 26-12 by South Africa in their last test in Buenos Aires a month ago.

In the side named by coach Daniel Hourcade on Friday Guido Petti, one of the debutants, comes into the second row for Benjamin Macome.

Flanker Pablo Matera, also at his first tournament, and number eight Leonardo Senatore return to the back row.

Significantly, only one of Sunday's pack, former captain Juan Fernandez Lobbe, did not play in Argentina's upset 37-25 win over the Springboks a week earlier in their closing Rugby Championship clash in Durban.

Fernandez Lobbe keeps his place at openside flanker while Juan Manuel Leguizamon, a fellow veteran of the Pumas' third place at the 2007 World Cup, drops to the bench to make way for Senatore.

In the backs, Tomas Cubelli is preferred to fellow debutant Martin Landajo at scrumhalf to partner Nicolas Sanchez while the experienced Saracens centre Marcelo Bosch returns in place of Matias Moroni.

Five players on the bench are also in line for their first tournament appearance as Argentina look to beat the All Blacks for the first time.

Team: 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore; 9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 14-Santiago Cordero, 15-Joaquin Tuculet

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino