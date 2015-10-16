CARDIFF Oct 16 Argentina laughed and joked through their news conference on Friday ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland but that did not hide a steely determination to win.

Coach Daniel Hourcade and captain Agustin Creevy were the picture of calm relaxation before outlining their respect for Ireland who they face on Sunday.

"They attack very well and they defend very well," Hourcade told reporters on Friday.

"They will play with heart like Argentina, we know the Irish passion. I don't want any surprises. We have a game plan,"

Hourcade said Argentina had the ultimate respect for a team he described as the best in Europe.

"They have their weak points and we will try to exploit them," he said.

Argentina have beaten Ireland twice in three previous World Cup games but Hourcade said: "It doesn't matter to us what happened in history. The most important thing is what will happen on Sunday."

Amid much mirth, Argentina captain Agustin Creevy assessed the strength of the Ireland scrum and dismissed the idea that it would be harder to play a northern hemisphere team.

"Every team plays in a different way," the hooker said. "The Irish team has many options with a very good scrum and line out. We must be very accurate to cause them problems."

As the jocular coach and captain departed the scene, they were replaced at the table by 33-year-old flanker Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe who was under no illusions about the strength of the Ireland pack.

"They have a great scrum," Lobbe said in perfect English. "We have analysed it. They get 95 percent of clean ball, they don't give away penalties. They have a great lineout."

Ireland will be without injured captain and lineout master Paul O'Connell.

"They have lost their leader but in (Devin) Toner they have a great caller," Lobbe said.

"What impresses me most is the way they keep the ball. We must be very clinical to retain the ball."

Ireland have selected Johnny Sexton at flyhalf despite injury concerns.

"If he can play at 10 then he must be fit to play," Lobbe said. "We will focus on Sexton not because he has an injury but because he is their leader.

"He is a very good player. We really need to be aggressive in defence." (Editing by Ken Ferris)