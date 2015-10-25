LONDON Oct 25 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade had no regrets about attacking gambles that cost his team two tries within the first 10 minutes as they lost 29-15 to Australia and missed the chance to make their first Rugby World Cup final.

A second-minute interception and a fumbled quick tap gifted the Wallabies early points and allowed them to establish a lead they held on to for the whole match.

"I'm completely satisfied. I feel very proud of what the team has achieved," Hourcade told reporters.

"If we played again I would follow the same plan. It is how we want to play."

Argentina were the most exhilarating of the two sides in attack, but were foiled at the breakdown and failed to convert try-scoring opportunities.

The Pumas made 556 metres to Australia's 352 and 13 clean breaks to the Wallabies' seven.

"What's important for me to say is that I'm a massive fan of the Argentineans and the way they are playing the game now," Australia coach Michael Cheika said.

"The coach has backed his players to play and they are testing you all the time."

The Pumas were the masters of their own downfall, however, taking too many chances in the early stages.

A risky pass from flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez put Australia lock Rob Simmons under the posts with barely a minute played.

Then winger Santiago Cordero knocked on from a quick tap-penalty metres from his own line. Wallabies winger Adam Ashley-Cooper went on to score the first of a hat-trick of tries from the next phase of play to put his team into an early 14-3 lead.

It was a role reversal from their victory over Ireland the week previous in which Argentina scored two early tries.

"The idea was to start as we did against Ireland and play the whole match (like that), but, well, they started better than us and made a bit of a difference (on the scoreboard)," said Cordero.

"We should have been more careful to keep possession, they fished out a few in our 22 because we tried to play, and well, the breakdown was the key."

With South Africa next up on Friday in the battle for third place, Argentina will look to avoid such errors but are unlikely to rein in their signature flair.

"It is a learning curve, we will have to review and see what mistakes were made and we'll try to correct the mistakes but we will follow this path, because I am sure we are on the right path and this is what we are looking for Argentinian rugby," Hourcade said.

"I hope our legacy is the way we play the game, The Pumas have always been very committed, but our legacy is the way we play the game." (Editing by Ed Osmond)