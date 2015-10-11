LEICESTER, England Oct 11 Nine Argentina players scored tries as the Pumas geared up for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 64-19 demolition of Namibia in their final Pool C game on Sunday.

Juan Martin Hernandez, one of the standouts of the side that reached the 2007 semi-finals and handed a rare outing in the number 10 shirt, set the ball rolling with the opening score.

Matias Moroni, with his first international try, Horacio Agulla, Facundo Isa and Lucas Noguera crossed before the break, with Matias Alemanno, Leonardo Senatore, Julian Montoya and Tomas Cubelli joining the fun in the second half.

Namibia's scores came from Johan Tromp, JC Greyling and Eugene Jantjies.

The Pumas, runners-up in their pool behind New Zealand, will face either Ireland and France in the last eight in Cardiff next weekend. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)