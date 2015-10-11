(Adds dropped word in eighth paragraph)

* Nine different players on try scoresheet

* Argentina will face France or Ireland in quarter-finals

By Nick Said

LEICESTER, Oct 11 Argentina warmed up for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a nine-try romp as they defeated minnows Namibia 64-19 in their final Pool C match at the Leicester City Stadium on Sunday.

It was a comfortable day out for the Pumas, who were simply too fast and physical for the African side, ahead of next week's knockout match against the winner of the Pool D decider between Ireland and France later on Sunday.

Argentina's Juan Martin Hernandez, one of the standouts of the side that reached the 2007 semi-finals and handed a rare outing in the number 10 shirt on Sunday, set the ball rolling with the opening score.

Matias Moroni, with his first international try, Horacio Agulla, Facundo Isa and Lucas Noguera also crossed before the break as the South Americans forged a 36-7 halftime lead, with Matias Alemanno, Leonardo Senatore, Julian Montoya and Tomas Cubelli joining the fun in the second half.

Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias kicked four conversions and a penalty, with Juan Pablo Socino adding four further conversions.

Namibia had to feed off scraps of possession but showed admirable determination to attack and were rewarded with tries from wing Johan Tromp, centre JC Greyling and scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies, with flyhalf Theuns Kotze converting two.

"We knew we had to play well against Namibia and we did that, even though there were mistakes," Argentina captain Martin Landajo told reporters. "Now we can think about the quarter-finals, though I can honestly say I don't care if we play Ireland or France. We will see who we get."

Roared on by a sizeable portion of the 30,198 crowd, Argentina showed a willingness to run the ball at every opportunity and the pace of their attack often left Namibia clutching at air.

Wing Moroni's try was one for the Namibia horror-reel as he brushed of a collection of feeble attempted tackles.

Namibia's first two tries came from Argentine mistakes as Tromp and Greyling fed off wayward passes and poor hands to race clear and score, giving Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade something to ponder as they enter the knockout phase.

The spirit in the Namibian camp was evident right to the death. Having scored their third try past the 80-minute mark, giant prop Johnny Redelinghuys was given the chance to take the conversion to mark his 50th and final international.

His attempt never looked like going over but drew one of the biggest cheers of the day.

"We were exposed a bit," Namibia captain Rohan Kitshoff said. "It's not the way we wanted to leave the World Cup, but we showed a lot of heart until the end." (Editing by David Goodman)