(Changes seventh para to update after last quarter-final)

By Ed Osmond

CARDIFF Oct 18 Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez played an almost flawless game to orchestrate Argentina's superb 43-20 victory over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The 26-year-old kicked 23 points and ran the backline with flair and intelligence in his 37th international to earn the man of the match award at the Millennium Stadium.

"He played well, he carried out the game plan very well," Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade told reporters.

"He's been so efficient. I'm very happy because he's a great player."

Sanchez also made 10 tackles, missing none, in a brutal Argentine defensive performance that frustrated Ireland.

"Sometimes we think of him as a defence player but he's an all-rounder," Hourcade said.

Sanchez, who plays for French club Toulon, is the tournament's second-highest scorer with 74 points and his clinical display against Ireland epitomised the ruthlessness that sent Argentina into their second World Cup semi-final.

"We play with our hearts in our hands and the players showed it on the pitch today," Hourcade said.

Argentina scored two tries in the first 10 minutes and, after Ireland fought back to trail 23-20 early in the second half, the Pumas crossed the line twice in the closing stages to seal their third win in four World Cup games against the Irish.

"We played very good rugby," Hourcade said. "We played the rugby we wanted to, not for 80 minutes but in particular at the beginning and at the end."

Winger Juan Imhoff scored the final try, his second, breaking into a huge smile as he burst clear of the Irish defence before touching down with an elaborate swallow dive.

"Juan Imhoff... What an unbelievable rugby player. Absolutely sensational," former England centre Will Greenwood, a World Cup winner in 2003, said on Twitter. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)