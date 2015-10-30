LONDON Oct 30 Argentina were forced to make a late change to their team for Friday's bronze medal match against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup after Marcos Ayerza was injured during training.

The loosehead prop tore a muscle in his right leg during Thursday's final practice session, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said in a statement.

Juan Figallo was promoted to the starting line-up while Santiago Garcia Botta, who plays his club rugby for Belgrano Athletic in Buenos Aires, has been flown in to take a place on the bench.

Figallo himself was a late replacement in the tournament after Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro had to pull out through injury.

Figallo came into the Pumas squad before the quarter-final win against Ireland and started on the bench in the semi-final defeat by Australia.

Argentina team: 1-Juan Figallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Matias Alemanno, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Juan Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon; 9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez (captain), 11-Horacio Agulla, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 13-Matias Moroni, 14-Santiago Cordero, 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

Replacements: 16-Lucas Noguera, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Facundo Isa, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Juan Pablo Socino. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Julian Linden)