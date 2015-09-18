LONDON, Sept 18 Argentina named the following team on Friday to face New Zealand in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Wembley on Sunday.
1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore; 9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 14-Santiago Cordero, 15-Joaquin Tuculet
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)