LEICESTER, England Oct 4 Argentina all but secured their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they subdued Tonga's physicality and flair to claim a 45-16 bonus-point victory in Leicester on Sunday.

The win lifts the Pumas above Tonga to second place in Pool C, with the Pacific Islanders yet to play group leaders and defending champions New Zealand while Argentina need only beat Namibia to seal their passage to the last eight.

Tongan centre Siale Piutau had said that Tonga's "wolf pack mentality" would hound the Pumas into submission and they certainly gave as good as they got in a free-flowing first half to trail 20-13 at the break, with two tries apiece.

Ultimately, however, Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez proved the difference, tormenting Tonga with the boot and ball in hand, weighing in with 25 points from four penalties, four conversions and one of the Pumas' five tries. (Reporting by David Goodman, editing by Ed Osmond)