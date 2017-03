LONDON, Sept 20 A clash between defending Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand and the Pumas of Argentina brought 89,019 fans to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, the biggest attendance in the tournament's history.

The crowd at the 90,000-capacity stadium, home to England's national football team, topped the previous record of 82,957 who watched England beat Australia in the 2003 final in Sydney's Olympic Stadium. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Mitch Phillips)