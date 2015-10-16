LONDON Oct 16 Australia have come through testing fixtures against England and Wales at the Rugby World Cup but coach Michael Cheika believes their quarter-final against Scotland will be the toughest assignment yet.

Australia, the overwhelming favourites to advance to the semi-finals at Twickenham on Sunday after topping a difficult Pool A, will not be complacent.

"We don't think we are (favourites)," Cheika told reporters on Friday. "No one was saying that about us a few months ago.

"By the nature of the tournament and the stage this game is at, I think this will be our toughest match. That is no disrespect to the other teams we have played, but there is no doubt in my mind and my team's mind this will be the most difficult game so far."

Cheika, who delayed his team announcement to assess the availability of flanker David Pocock (calf) and fullback Israel Folau (ankle), believes his side will have to show plenty of guts.

"The match is going to be tough, painful and physical, and there will be times when we are under pressure and the character of the team will be required to get us through those moments," he said.

Cheika is expecting Scotland to try to run the ball at Australia.

"I don't have an expectation of how the game will turn out," he said. "They have been talking about being physical, so that is something they have been working hard on. They will try come at us.

"But at the same time I think both teams will want to play some open rugby and then it is about how the teams turn up on the day.

"We will do our utmost to ensure our supporters see who we are and how we can play the game."

Scotland have won two of their last three games against Australia, but Cheika said that was irrelevant.

"You have to forget about games in the past, it is about what happens on the day between the two teams for 80 minutes," he said.

"The intensity, effort and work rate, that's what counts." (Editing by Ed Osmond)