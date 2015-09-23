CARDIFF, Sept 23 Australia got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to an winning start with a 28-13 win against Fiji on Wednesday but they will be frustrated they could not claim a fourth-try bonus point after dominating most of the match.

Fiji, who lost to England last Friday, started brightly but became ragged in the face of some well-disciplined Australian mauling that carried David Pocock over the line twice, with Bernard Foley weighing in with a pair of penalties to ensure a comfortable 18-3 lead at the break.

Sekope Kepu blasted through soon after the restart and it looked set for a big Wallaby win, but Fiji fought back well and scored a try through Ben Volavola as Australia lost their way.

Attention in Pool A now switches to Saturday, when England and Wales, who both won their opening games, meet at Twickenham.

Australia's next game is against Uruguay on Sunday. Fiji next face Wales in Cardiff in eight days' time.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by David Goodman)