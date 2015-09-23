(Adds quotes)

By Ed Osmond

CARDIFF, Sept 23 Australia spluttered to a 28-13 victory over Fiji but were left frustrated at failing to secure a bonus point after dominating their opening Rugby World Cup Pool A match on Wednesday.

Number eight David Pocock claimed two first-half tries from rolling mauls to lay the platform for the twice world champions and a try by prop Sekope Kepu soon after the interval set them on course for a comfortable win.

But Fiji rallied through a try by flyhalf Ben Volavola and an inexplicable decision by Australia to kick a penalty 10 minutes from time rather than go for a fourth try left the Wallabies a point behind England and Wales in the group.

"I thought it was a really good game and a good workout for us," Australia coach Michael Cheika told reporters.

"It was physical. I think at times in the second half you could tell it was our first game in a while. The guys were blowing a bit. But we came through well," he added.

"We haven't thought about the bonus point. It's not Super Rugby, it's the World Cup."

The teams exchanged early penalties before livewire Fiji scrumhalf Nikola Matawalu made a sniping break but desperate Australian defence prevented a try and the Wallabies broke downfield.

They rejected the chance to kick a penalty and from the resulting lineout Australia formed a rolling maul, Pocock touching down after 27 minutes.

Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu was sent to the sin-bin for kicking the ball away and the Wallabies immediately took advantage when man-of-the-match Pocock grabbed his second try in identical fashion.

Australia led 18-3 at halftime and soon extended the advantage.

Fullback Israel Folau made an incisive break and with the Fiji defence in disarray Kepu showed neat footwork to get over the line.

Fiji, who lost their opening Pool A match 35-11 to England five days ago, looked jaded but they roused themselves impressively.

Volavola jinked his way past three defenders and had sufficient strength to force his way over the line to make the score 25-13.

Fiji tried to stretch the defence with some expansive rugby, tireless Australian flanker Michael Hooper making a succession of tackles to keep them out.

Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked another penalty to extend the lead but with centre Tevita Kuridrani in the sin-bin the Wallabies did not have the energy to cross for the fourth try.

The could be costly in the tournament's toughest group in which England play Wales on Saturday and Australia meet Uruguay on Sunday.

"Another tough night for our team," Fiji coach John McKee said.

"We came here with high ambitions and thought if we could be at our very best, we could get a win. Credit to the Wallabies. They played very well." (Editing by Mitch Phillips and Justin Palmer)