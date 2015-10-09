LONDON Oct 9 Australia fullback Israel Folau has overcome an ankle injury to face Wales in Saturday's Pool A decider at a Rugby World Cup tournament he believes vindicates his decision to switch from rugby league.

The 26-year-old is a gifted all-round sportsman, having also had a stint in Australian Rules Football, but says that matches like the Welsh showdown at Twickenham in a competition as big as the World Cup is why he wanted to play rugby union.

"I have been out of rugby league for a long time now, but part of the reason why I wanted to sign on (for union) was for such an event as this. It's great to be part of and I just want to enjoy every moment on and off the pitch," he told reporters on Friday.

"I think my expectations coming into the World Cup have been met by what I have experienced so far and I think it is only going to get a lot bigger the further we go into the tournament."

Folau admits that his ankle is not 100 percent right, but says it is good enough to help Australia to overcome Wales and finish top of the pool, avoiding a quarter-final against South Africa and potential semi-final meeting with champions New Zealand.

"My body comes first. If I wasn't right I wouldn't play," he said. "It's not fair on the team as well if you go out there and play half-hearted. I feel like I can do the job and hopefully I can get through tomorrow."

Australia coach Michael Cheika is keen to emphasise that the Wallabies are not looking beyond the Twickenham clash despite having already sealed their quarter-final place, and Folau said there has been no chat among the players over the permutations for the knockout stage.

"We haven't even mentioned that," he said. "We want to focus on tomorrow, and whatever happens will determine the next few weeks."

The softly spoken fullback, who exudes a quiet confidence, says his reputation as one of the best number 15s in the world does not carry any extra weight of expectation.

"I don't feel like I need to deliver. I enjoy playing the big games and I don't feel like there is any pressure going into any game, regardless of how big it is. I try to approach every game the same way." (Editing by David Goodman)