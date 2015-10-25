LONDON Oct 25 They have earned the moniker 'Pooper' for their double act at the breakdown and once again Australian back-row forwards David Pocock and Michael Hooper put their heads in where it hurt.

Having two genuine number sevens in their side continues to pay rich dividends for the Wallabies who reached a first World Cup final since 2003 with a 29-15 victory over Argentina on Sunday.

Pocock, who missed last week's nailbiting quarter-final against Scotland, was at his tigerish best, winning four turnovers and chopping down Puma runner after runner.

"You've got to want to put your head in there to get the result. Poey (Pocock) puts his head into some places that are pretty dangerous and gets the ball out," Hooper told reporters.

"Not only does he win penalties. He gets a clean steal and that can change momentum of the game really well."

The Wallabies certainly had the bumps, cuts and bruises to show they had been in a fierce battle, none more so than Scott Fardy, who made more tackles than any Wallaby and had a neat inch gash in his head to show for it.

"Their carries were tough, the breakdown was a nightmare. Putting your head in there was dangerous every time... you see Poey's face, Fard's head getting split," Hooper added.

"Fards is doing outstanding, got in some big shots, some uncharacteristic big shots tonight which were great to see.

"Our back row combinations are working really well. We're not all flooding into the same breakdown. It seems to be beneficial at the moment."

Hooper, who appeared the most unscathed of the trio, said the Pumas had never let up. As good as the Wallabies defensive work was, however, Hooper was unhappy with the amount of penalties his side conceded.

"We didn't let in a try but we let in a couple of penalties which kept them in the game beyond 70 minutes which is something we've got to work on.

"You don't want to keep yourself under pressure with them ticking over the scoreboard and we did that tonight but credit to the Argentines because they were good at being able to get down our end and get points." (Editing by Ed Osmond)