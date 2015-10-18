LONDON Oct 18 Bernard Foley nailed a last-minute penalty to send Australia through to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals with an epic 35-34 victory over Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday.

Scotland were on the verge of a huge upset when Mark Bennett's converted interception try put them 34-32 up with seven minutes left but the Wallabies conjured a late spell of pressure to snatch the game at the death.

It meant heartbreak for the Scots, who have only ever reached one World Cup semi-final in 1991, and victory for Australia to complete a southern hemisphere clean sweep of World Cup quarter-final victories.

The Wallabies now play Argentina while holders New Zealand face South Africa.

Australia scored tries through Drew Mitchell (2), Adam Ashley-Cooper, Michael Hooper and Tevita Kuridrani while Foley kicked 10 points. Peter Horne and Tommy Seymour also crossed for Scotland with Greig Laidlaw adding 19 points with his boot. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Nick Mulvenney)