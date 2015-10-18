LONDON Oct 18 Scottish captain Greig Laidlaw demanded to know why referee Craig Joubert failed to seek the view of the Television Match Official before awarding the penalty that enabled Australia to snatch victory by a single point in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The South African official made the call for a Scottish offside at a lineout, with just two minutes remaining till the end of the see-saw match.

Amid a deafening chorus of boos around Twickenham stadium, flyhalf Bernard Foley calmly slotted it between the posts to enable Australia to nose ahead 35-34, a margin they kept till the final whistle.

"They go to the TMO for everything else. It was such a big decision, why didn't they go to the TMO for that?" Laidlaw said after the game, describing himself as "lost for words".

Scotland coach Vern Cotter said: "I need to have another look at it. That was an important decision... I'll have a quiet moment without the emotion and have a good look at it."

Replays showed Australian replacement scrumhalf Nick Phipps appeared to get a touch on the ball before Scotland prop Jon Welsh instinctively grabbed it while in an offside position, an infringement that several pundits said could have been ruled as accidental.

Former Australian great Michael Lynagh said on ITV: "This should have been a TMO decision all day long, I don't understand why he didn't do it."

Former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings said: "If I see referee Craig Joubert again, I am going to tell him how disgusted I am...

"The referee is not expected to make the right decision all the time. That's what the TMO system is in place for. This is the quarter-final of a Rugby World Cup. This is the highest end of our sport and they have to get these decisions right."

Australian coach Michael Cheika, asked about the incident, said: "It's a penalty and that's the way it works. You've still got to kick it."

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Mitch Phillips)