LONDON Oct 23 No-one is more relieved to be playing in Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final than Wallabies prop James Slipper, whose wayward intercept pass against Scotland last week almost ended Australia's tournament.

Slipper admitted he felt sick in the stomach after he came off the bench and threw the pass that allowed Scotland to take the lead from Australia in the dying stages of the quarter-final before Bernard Foley's last-minute penalty saved his blushes.

With Australia's first-choice loosehead Scott Sio ruled out of Sunday's clash with Argentina, Slipper has been handed the chance to redeem himself after being promoted to the starting team.

"Obviously it's disappointing for Scotty who's under an injury cloud with his elbow," Slipper told reporters on Friday.

"I think the good thing in our team at the moment is we've built a lot of depth up in the squad through positions and anyone who gets given a chance normally does the job."

Slipper will earn his 73rd test cap this weekend, a record for an Australian prop, but he is more concerned about his team than any personal milestones.

The Wallabies have not been to the World Cup final since they hosted the tournament in 2003, losing to England in the quarter-finals in 2007 and to New Zealand in the semis four years ago.

Slipper is among 11 players in the current Wallabies squad who played in that 2011 game and none of them want to waste another chance of reaching the final.

"We've been lucky enough to have another crack at it this weekend so it's about taking that opportunity," he said.

"I think just the hard work we're putting that's probably driving us the most and who we represent and why we play the game.

"That's probably what's motivating us to train hard and to perform well, to recover well and just do all the little things that no one else sees." (Editing by Ed Osmond)