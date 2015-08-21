SYDNEY Aug 21 Australia coach Michael Cheika on Friday named the following 31-man squad for the rugby World Cup in England from Sept. 18- Oct. 31.
Forwards - David Pocock, Scott Fardy, Michael Hooper, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Greg Holmes, Stephen Moore (captain), Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio, Will Skelton, Ben McCalman, Wycliff Palu, Sean McMahon, Kane Douglas, Toby Smith, Dean Mumm
Backs - Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Giteau, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Will Genia, Nick Phipps, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane.
