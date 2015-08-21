SYDNEY Aug 21 Australia coach Michael Cheika surprised by naming uncapped Melbourne Rebels prop Toby Smith and promising flanker Sean McMahon in his 31-man World Cup squad.

The pair have not featured in the 2015 international season, but may be thrust onto the game's biggest stage in England next month for the Wallabies' pool matches against Fiji, Wales and the hosts.

Cheika has opted for Nick Phipps and Will Genia as his only two specialist scrumhalves, meaning the ACT Brumbies' Nic White has been cut.

Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper are the flyhalves, with Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale and Matt Giteau, who can play scrumhalf if needed, the chosen inside backs.

Forwards - David Pocock, Scott Fardy, Michael Hooper, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Greg Holmes, Stephen Moore (captain), Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio, Will Skelton, Ben McCalman, Wycliff Palu, Sean McMahon, Kane Douglas, Toby Smith, Dean Mumm

Backs - Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Giteau, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Will Genia, Nick Phipps, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane.

