By Julian Linden

LONDON, Oct 29 Loosehead prop Scott Sio will return to the Wallabies starting lineup for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand after recovering from an elbow injury.

Sio, one of the key players in the Australian scrum, missed last weekend's semi-final win over Argentina after hurting his elbow a week earlier against Scotland.

But, in a major boost to the Wallabies' chances of winning, Sio has been cleared to make his return at Twickenham in the only change to the starting side that scored four unanswered tries to beat the Pumas 29-15.

"I'm 100 per cent confident in it, yesterday was going to be the marker and I got through training really well," Sio told reporters at the team's hotel in Tedddington, south-west London.

"It's the biggest game rugby has to offer. You want to be part of it but it's a team sport and you have to make sure you're not putting the team at risk. I didn't feel that and I told them I'm good to go.

"I call the World Cup the Olympics of rugby. To be there at the pinnacle, at the end, is amazing."

James Slipper, who filled in for Sio, returns to the bench while reserve prop Toby Smith was the odd man out, losing his spot in the 23-man squad.

The Australian head coach Michael Cheika said he had no concerns about bringing Sio back from injury for such an important match.

"He's played really well in this tournament. He was eager to get back last week but he couldn't get back in time," Cheika said.

"He's feeling very good, done everything in training and he's looking forward to it. No, it's not a risk. You can't hide there where he's playing. You've got to get into it."

Fullback Israel Folau, who has been battling an ankle injury and only lasted an hour against Argentina, was also cleared to start, as was veteran inside centre Matt Giteau, who hurt his groin playing against the Pumas.

Giteau, 33, is the lone survivor from the last Australian team to play in the World Cup final, in 2003 and Cheika said he could keep playing for years to come if he maintains his great form.

"I know this is going to sound crazy but even for all his experience I still see him as a player with stacks of improvement in him as well," Cheika said.

"He's learning new things as well and he's enjoying his rugby and there's no reason why he can't go on learning new things and become even better than he is."

The Wallabies, bidding to win the World Cup for the third time after previous successes in 1991 and 1999, have trained only lightly this week to keep themselves fresh for the final.

Rather than tire his players out after a gruelling run to the final, Cheika has been using the team's final preparations to fine-time some small areas he thinks could be the difference between winning and losing.

"We don't want to be proud just to make the final. That's too comfortable, that's too easy," he said.

"We want to be proud of what we do on Saturday and make Australians even more proud of us, by giving everything we've got on Saturday.

"Obviously you can never guarantee what's going to happen but by making sure we play in a way that they wake up in the middle of the night or if they're over here, they can nod their head and say I'm proud to be a part of that team."

Team:

1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock; 9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15-Israel Folau

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale (Editing by Rex Gowar)